A few months since officially wedding her lover in the USA, Doreen Kabareebe’s pregnancy has started showing according to photos cited by this website.

In December 2022, Doreen Kabareebe got engaged to her lover Mr. Corey Harris in a Civil Wedding in the United States of America.

The socialite and Philanthropist who moved to the States early towards the end of last year is now baking a ban in her oven.

Our snoops reveal that she is about five months pregnant.

Also Read: Doreen Kabareebe Says ‘I Do’ To Become Mrs. Harris

Photos cited by Mbu show Kabareebe taking a selfie while holding her baby bump with a wide smile on her face.

Efforts to discover the gender of her baby were futile by the publication of this article but we understand that the 31-year-old is head above heels with the development.

This will be Kabareebe’s first child and she seems settling well in her new residence.

Congratulations Doreen!

Like this: Like Loading...