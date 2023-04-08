Former Urban TV presenter Tinah Fierce, real name Christine Kirungi, is confident that Rickman and Sheilah Gashumba’s clash over the ‘Cinderella’ video is a promotional stunt.

Netizens woke up to a couple of Snapchat posts from Sheilah Gashumba expressing her anger and disappointment in Rickman.

The NRG Radio Uganda presenter was left furious after a video in which she featured as a vixen – ‘Cinderella’ – was deleted from YouTube just hours after upload.

According to Rikcman, the initial video uploaded had bad sound and hence its deletion.

Rickman, Sheilah Gashumba perform at Blankets and Wine 2022 (Photo by Don Mugabi)

Tinah Fierce, however, is not convinced by Sheilah Gashumba’s rants. She maintains that this is just yet another stunt being played by the former NBS TV presenter.

While replying to a tweet made by Mbu.ug, Tinah Fierce noted that Sheilah is only seeking attention to create hype about the project.

“Views bwezigana nga mugenda mu the easiest play in the books a controversy is so played out! We need new attention grabbing plays ba dear but of course the masses will beeline to the vid,” Tinah’s tweet read.

Thoughts?

