In the visuals for their collaboration titled ‘Shabada’, Mudra and Ava Peace leave nothing to the imagination regarding the chemistry between them.

By now, it is clear that Mudra, real name Alfa Ssebunya, has already fulfilled his promise of granting Ava Peace with a banger as a gift.

Coming in as a graduation gift for Ava Peace, ‘Shabada’ features the vibey sounds of Mudra whose music in recent years has dominated the local playlists.

The DCME artist features his friend Ava Peace, real name Maureen Peace Namugonza, the singer behind songs like Nsitula, True Love, Kwata Wano, and Stamina.

The recently graduated artist decided to focus her energy on what she loves most – music – and she hit the studio with Mudra to work on ‘Shabada.

Produced by Don at Axtra Nation, Shabada is a song for the club and it gives you good vibes. It will have you pulling off your best dance moves.

Typical of all Mudra songs, the lyrics are not that deep but the flow and dancehall feel about the song coupled with Ava Peace’s enticing vocals will tickle your ears.

The visuals shot by Grate Make Films are just as exciting and despite previously denying being more friends, the chemistry between Ava and Mudra sells them out.

Check out the video below:

Like this: Like Loading...