Friday night was marred with rants all over Sheilah Gashumba’s Snapchat handle in relation to Rickman’s deletion of the ‘Cinderella’ video from YouTube.

The video in which Sheilah features as a vixen was deleted just a few hours after being uploaded and according to Sheilah, Rickman, and An-known were ‘clumsy’ with their decision.

A few netizens reacted to the developments by noting how it is a mere stunt to create anticipation and hence viewership for the project.

Rickman, real name Derrick Ddungu, admits that the video was indeed deleted. He, however, explains that the video uploaded earlier had bad sound.

While commenting on one of Mbu’s posts about the developments, Rickman revealed that the video will be uploaded on Saturday with better sound.

“Video will be uploaded tomorrow with high quality sound,” Rickman noted, a message similar to what he had earlier written on his Facebook page.

Well, several netizens are convinced that this is just another stunt to increase the anticipation about the song.

As we wait for the better version to be uploaded, what are your thoughts?

