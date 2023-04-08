On Friday, singer Spice Diana, real name Hajarah Namukwaya, shared her blessing through donations of foodstuffs to the Muslims in her community.

With the Ramadan season still ongoing, Muslims continue to fast and show love to one another in various ways.

Source Management artist Spice Diana has always showcased her giving heart through the different charities she holds in different spheres of life.

On Friday, she held special Juma prayers at her home along Salaama Road where she invited her Muslim neighbors.

After the prayers, the Simple Boy singer gave out foodstuffs to those who had turned up for the prayers.

Spice Diana donated foodstuffs including rice, matooke, sugar, and bread, among other things to over 50 Muslims who visited her home along Salaama Road on Friday afternoon.

She also revealed her Muslim background and how the father figure in her life shaped her faith. Take a gaze at some of the photos below:

