Motor-mouthed events organizer Andrew Alfonso Mukasa, better known as Bajjo Events, has publicly confessed that among Ugandan female artists, Sheebah Karungi is the only singer who turns him on.

Bajjo made the confession as he explained the positions he gave to each artist on his list of the top 20 songs and artists of 2023.

When he reached Sheebah Karungi’s Nkujjukira song, he backed it up with lots of words as he expressed that she is the only female artist who turns him on.

I want you to sweet-talk for me Sheebah because I fall for her. She is the only Ugandan female artist who I set my eyes and get turned on. Bajjo

Bajjo went ahead to stress that his crush on Sheebah has long been standing and he only waits for that day when God will hook them up.

Bajjo went ahead to heap praise upon Sheebah saying that if she was still in high school he would have dated her before adding that she is the only artist who makes him get feelings though they died long ago.

