In December 2022, Mpaka Records singer Wyclif Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda took to his social media pages to announce plans of holding his second concert on 31st May 2023.

Four months down the road, however, the singer’s plans seem to be hanging in balance.

On the ground, there are no activations or significant moves that indicate that Ykee Benda will soon be staging a concert next month.

Without solid updates about the concert, the public has started to think that the Mpaka Records boss is likely to have postponed it to a further date.

To prove the developing story, in a recent interview, Ykee Benda disclosed that he had to adjust his plans due to unforeseen circumstances.

Ykee Benda held his maiden concert dubbed ‘Singa Concert’ on 29th March 2019 at Kampala Serena Hotel and it turned out successful.

He plans to address the media to issue a formal statement regarding his position about having a concert in May or later in the year.

The father of one will clear the speculations very soon.

Like this: Like Loading...