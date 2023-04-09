Self-proclaimed pioneer of jazz trumpet music in Uganda Tonny Musaazi a.k.a Absolute Tonny has pleaded to all media stakeholders, both mainstream and digital platforms, to incorporate jazz music on their playlists.

Absolute Tonny who just dropped a melodious new jam dubbed Being Loved made the plea as he addressed the media asking them to stop characterizing Jazz music as a genre made for the rich and well-to-do group of people.

He stressed that jazz music should be accorded some airplay at every media house in an effort to grow the genre across the country and to also attract new entrants into the business.

Absolute Tonny noted that he chose to become a trumpeter because it is different and creates unforgettable emotions in one’s life thus the main reason as to why he keeps on composing new music all the time.

Let’s stop categorizing Jazz music to a specific group of people like many claim that Jazz is music for the rich only. Even the people downtown can afford to listen and groove to Jazz because it is such a music genre that provides freedom to everyone. So I rally everyone in their capacity to pay attention and listen to Jazz music. It is upon this that I appeal to all Ugandan media outlets, radios and TVs to incorparate Jazz music into their playlists. When they do so, also our industry will grow. Absolute Tonny

Tonny requested that the several media stations each spare at least six minutes of their playlists playing Jazz music which will be a big stride for Jazz artists and instrumentalists.

He also hinted at dropping an LP that consists of 10 songs in the near future where he featured South African artists like Thuto and many others.

He promised that his new jam is a vibe that whoever listens to it definitely falls in love with it due to its good production and sound.

Absolute Tonny further stressed that he chose jazz music because it is borderless and allows one to exercise and make new discoveries which isn’t the case with RnB or dancehall music.

Like this: Like Loading...