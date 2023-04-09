Sucker Free boss singer Pius Mayanja, commonly known as Pallaso, has come clean following speculations that reveal he is having a misunderstanding with Da Hares boss, David Lutalo.

While speaking in an interview, Pallaso set the record straight claiming he is good friends with Lutalo although he didn’t love the way he dragged him under the bus during a recent interview he held at BBS TV.

The Malamu singer stressed that he respects Lutalo so much for the contribution he has impacted to the Ugandan music industry but felt displeased when he played down the efforts he has added to the business.

Pallaso notes that David Lutalo has to accord him respect for how far he has come as he maintained that based on trends and current statistics he is many miles ahead of him in terms of music streams, YouTube views, and Shazam on digital platforms, plus bookings.

He explained that if Lutalo is booked to perform at a certain show and he fails to turn up revelers might not even riot stressing that if it is the other way round, it becomes a total mess.

In a lengthy chat with the media, Pallaso hinted that he heeded Davido Lutalo’s advice when he asked him to work a lot harder to cement his seat at wherever he wants to be ranked.

Before Pallaso wrapped up his address, he tasked David Lutalo to change his silky voice style of music saying the industry dynamics have changed.

He used himself as a clear example noting that when he had just started music in Uganda he was a rapper but now changed to a different style.

