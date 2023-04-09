Singer Roden Y Kabako and his wife Jazira Ddumuna Ssenabulya celebrated their second marriage anniversary on Saturday 8th April 2023.

The lovely couple took their marriage vows in 2021 in Mityana at a beautiful ceremony that was graced by celebrities and fellow artistes.

The couple is blessed with one child but two in total since Kabako had a child before getting hitched to Ddumuna.

During their marital function, Kabako turned emotional, shedding tears of joy as he couldn’t hold back his excitement of being officially married to Ddumuna.

He celebrated the day by taking to his social media pages and writing a sweet message expressing how he is proud of their wonderful relationship.

Two years of happily married life with my beloved spouse is a wonderful accomplishment! By wishing a happy 2nd anniversary to my life partner, am showing u a beautiful wife or dear hubby your true love for me @jaziraddumunassenabulya @kabako_makanaki #RAMADHAN KAREEM Kabako

Happy second marriage anniversary to the Ssenabulyas!

