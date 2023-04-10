In her new song dubbed ‘Jeguli’, Swangz Avenue singer Zafaran, real name Josephine Nakyoonyi, showcases her exceptional vocal abilities.

Jeguli is the fourth song from the artist since signing with Swangz Avenue. Reports suggest that Zafaran is currently working on a bigger musical project for her career and fans could expect an EP or Album with multiple projects.

Produced by renowned producer Bomba Music, the song features a unique blend of Afro-pop and RnB genres.

Zafaran’s vocals in the song are more refined and mature, adding depth and emotion to the overall melody.

The accompanying video, shot by Aaronaire, features vibrant cultural attires, traditional settings, and dancers dressed in fancy wear, giving the visuals a lively and colorful feel.

With its catchy writing style, flawless production, and impressive vocal delivery, “Jeguli” is undoubtedly one of the most highly acclaimed songs of 2023, and fans of the artist and music enthusiasts should not miss out on this masterpiece.

About Zafaran

Zafaran real name Josephine Nakyoonyi signed with Swangz Avenue last year on 18th March. The versatile artist was unveiled at the Swangz Avenue industrial area-based offices.

She joined musicians like Azawi, Vinka, and Winnie Nwagi and has since dropped excellent singles like Sweet Heart, Mwoto, and Ankuba.

