If we are to go by one of renowned media personality Ibrah K. Mukasa’s latest videos on his YouTube channel, he is now officially Kyeyo bound.

The Spark TV Koona host in an interview with NBS TV’s news anchor Zambali Bulasio Mukasa publicly discloses that he relocated to the USA and will not be returning anytime soon.

Mukasa announced his departure after he asked Bulasio Mukasa if he has ever had thoughts of vanishing in America for the many times he has visited the States.

Bulasio Mukasa responded by revealing that he tried one time in 2015 but a close friend of his advised him not to do so.

Immediately, Ibrah K Mukasa chipped in explaining that since he is well-tipped and equipped with notes on how to survive in the States and that it will now be hard to see him return to Uganda anytime soon.

The first time I wanted to vanish here in America, I was given notes and advised on what to do, then I returned to Uganda. But now, Am here to stay forever. Those who I demand my money or anything, eat that money. For those who demand me, just know that I won’t pay you back. I am off to the United States. Those demanding me should take it like a bank has burnt to ashes with all files dissolved and vice-versa. Ibrah K Mukasa

Apparently, Spark TV is left with a void of replacing Ibrah K Mukasa with someone new who will host the Koona show after replacing Rwamiti Miles who departed to join politics.

Ibrah K Mukasa’s departure comes at a time when he faces legal charges of offensive communication he made against the renowned TikToker Godfather.

It should be recalled that he was arrested and granted a police bond mid-last month when he was summoned to Kawempe Police Station.

We wish Ibrah K Mukasa all the best in the States!

