Among Pinky’s several body tattoos, she has a tattoo of the Liverpool FC logo – the cormorant bird – inked on her left lower abdomen.

Former Team No Sleep singer Rahmah Nanyanzi, popularly known as Pinky, is a fan of many things the top of which is music.

She loves football and she is a fan of English Premier League side Liverpool Football Club. She also loves some ink on her body and enjoys the pain of being tattooed.

The tattoo is more visible in the visuals of her new collaboration with Nandor Love titled ‘Inside’. It seems to have grabbed the attention of several netizens.

On social media, a couple of critics wonder why among all the tattoo options she had, she chose to tattoo a football team’s logo on her body.

Pinky has always publicly expressed her love for the football club on her social media platforms and she does love a bit of banter once in a while when rival teams lose.

Did You Know?



Former Team No Sleep singer Rahmah Pinky is a big fan of Liverpool FC and even has the cormorant tattooed on her body 🎨 pic.twitter.com/Vt4EQbjE3I — MBU (@MBU) April 10, 2023

