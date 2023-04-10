Having kickstarted her career only a year ago, rising media personality Viana Indi has big dreams of once hosting the Coachella Festival and the Grammy Awards. She talks to MBU about family, career, challenges, beliefs, and so much more in “20 Questions”

About Viana Indi

Born on 22nd February 2002, Vivian Ayesiga commonly known as Viana Indi is a Ugandan emcee and media personality.

She has been emceeing for just over a year but her brand is one of the fastest-rising brands in the entertainment industry.

She now hosts NBS TV’s After 5 and KatchUp shows alongside Douglas Lwanga, DJ Roja, and DVJ Mercy on top of Next Radio’s Next Brunch show which happens from 10 am to midday.

20 Questions

Where and how did your emceeing career begin, and who gave you the platform?

It started last year in March on ‘Rumble in the Jungle’. It was organized by my friend Ibra Kayondo. My first big gig was at ‘Blankets and Wine’ the 2nd edition last year (2022).

Starting out as a new emcee, what are some of the memorable moments that you can never forget?

I will never forget the day I worked at the Tiwa Savage concert. I remember that day I had to do the Next Media hour that was scheduled for 7:15 pm. It rained that day, I remember I was from Mukono at a certain school then I had to be at Lugogo by 7 pm.

I used a jaj because I left Mukono at 6 pm, reached home, and prepared. When I reached Lugogo, the official emcees weren’t available so the organizers were confused. They asked if I could do it. I said yes and it worked out. That opened for me a lot of gigs.

Which were the first major challenges for you and how did you overcome them?

I remember most people thought I couldn’t make it and I wasn’t good enough. Some emcees did not want to work with me but that didn’t stop me because I knew what I wanted. I kept on pushing.

How much did your parents contribute to your career?

My parents have really pushed me because I remember when I decided to join TV in 2021 after the lockdown they supported me financially and emotionally. I was interning at NTV’s T Nation so they would foot all my transportation and outfit bills. They’re my number one fans.

Which is the most unforgettable memory of your career?

The Tiwa Savage concert when it rained on me while on stage.

Viana Indi and Tiwa Savage

How much were you paid for your first performance?

100k.

When and where was it?

It was at ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in March 2022, my very first gig. It’s the first time I even discovered I could actually emcee.

What do you think is the unique piece in your craft that fans love so much?

My vibe and energy on stage.

Has your talent landed you in trouble before?

No. Not yet but instead it has just brought blessings into my life.

How do you choose your team and what do you regard before you employ/recruit anyone to join your team?

I work with people that are passionate and love what they do, people that are willing to push the brand Viana Indi to the top. I also love people that are very fast and hardworking.

Apart from a manager, who is a must-have on a celebrity’s team?

A content creator, stylist, and security.

What has changed much in the emceeing industry since you joined?

I’ve seen a number of emcees pop up now and then, and also realized emceeing is not all about speaking but a full performance that requires entertaining people.

If someone asked what your top 3 contributions to the emceeing industry are, what would you tell them?

More visibility for the emcees. Better reward systems to be paid according to hours. I’ve encouraged more female emcees to actually come out. I’ve tried to show people that emceeing isn’t all about talking. It’s entertaining, it’s a full performance.

What is the one piece of advice a younger version of you didn’t consider but should have considered?

Be more intentional. Earlier on I didn’t know this but I realized that actually what I say and do bring an impact on the people around me.

Would you want your children to follow your career path? If so, which step would you wish them to skip?

Not really but if they’re interested in my career path, it would be great.

Viana Indi performs with MC Isaac

What is the most random moment you have encountered with your fans?

I wouldn’t term it as random but am continuously humbled by the amount of love the fans show, some of them demonstrate it in random acts of money and gifts which I don’t take for granted at all

Relationships at work. What do you have to say about those? Do you believe they can grow and prosper?

I really feel like they cannot, in my own opinion, because I believe it brings a little bit of uncomfortable conditions between the two parties.

Do you have any regrets about your career?

For now, not really. I don’t regret anything at all because I’ve been watching my steps.

What more would you like to achieve?

I would like to host at the Afro-nation, BET awards, Grammys, Coachella…I would want to penetrate into the outside world. I wanna be so big.

Last piece of advice you would give to the readers that would definitely help them in their respective careers:

Be you for a better you. Don’t try to be anyone just be yourself and make yourself better.

The END

