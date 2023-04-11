Gagamel Entertainment crew boss Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool, has shared a priceless piece of advice for young women who always get attracted to good-looking men and celebrities.

The “Wire Wire” singer stresses that not every good-looking man especially those who cruise in fancy cars and trim nice haircuts is worth giving birth for.

He says that most of them are not father figures as many of them fear taking on the mantle to be responsible parents as they are also still trying to figure out lives.

He tips ladies who fall for such men to ‘smash them and run’ for their dear lives and never to think of giving birth for them.

He cautioned men to also be careful and to protect themselves in order not to give birth anyhow to avoid regrets in the future.

Bebe Cool’s advice comes on the back of Bruno K’s child neglect saga where his ex-baby mama Vanessa accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

