Emmanuel Lwasa says that while they dated, Diana Nabatanzi was full of bad luck and that despite giving her five cars, she failed to make money for herself.

Over a year ago, Emmanuel Lwasa revealed how he hates having met Dianah Nabatanzi and that even in his grave, he will have nightmares about her.

The Masaka businessman noted that amongst all the women he has dated, the BBS TV presenter treated him the worst, and yet he cared well for her.

During a recent interview with Kasuku, Lwasa continued to hit out at Nabatanzi with whom they dated for about two years.

He claims to have given her five of his business vehicles to manage but she still failed to make money from them and always took everything for granted.

It got to a point when Lwasa was fed up with her ways and he decided to find another lover in Angel Kwakunda with whom he made things official.

“I had given that female presenter on BBS TV five cars to manage. Five cars. She was managing the cars and I didn’t even know how much money they made but she was stupid,” Lwasa told Kasuku.

“You see, you people in the media have bad luck. That lady was full of bad luck. I told her I would find another woman and wed her and she laughed. She thought I was joking.

“She went to Dubai and during the last days of the preparations to our Kwanjula (with Angel Kwakunda), she (Diana) called me but my mind was already on someone else and I refused to pick her calls.”

