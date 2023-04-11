Luga-flow artist Rocky Giant, legally known as Fred Giriya, needs a lot of help from his colleagues and stakeholders in the entertainment business as his condition keeps worsening.

The “Ngoma Nene” singer recently appeared in an interview looking mentally unstable as he shared uncoordinated opinions about the music industry.

In the interview, Rocky Giant was heard saying he cannot offer Jose Chameleone a chance to work with him on a music project because he is a faded artist who he saw rise and fall gradually during his sober and prime days.

He went ahead to praise Sheebah Karungi noting that she is a good artist who has stood a test of time and that she is better than most of the female artists.

Also Read: Rocky Giant Preaches Forgiveness

What caught our attention were the breathtaking words he shared about his family members.

Rocky Giant explained that he birthed several children from different mothers but tasked them never to look for him since he is not well.

He asked the mothers of his children to take good care of them since for him he lost touch with the world and he is looking forward to returning to Arua anytime.

I lost my family and everything that I owned. At the moment I am alone. All my children’s mothers don’t look for me. I already got ashamed in the public so wherever I will end up that is where I will be. I don’t have any debts and I don’t owe anybody anything. Rocky Giant

Like this: Like Loading...