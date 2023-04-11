Gagamel Entertainment crew singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has shared his opinion about what he thinks of the ‘Big Three’ debate that has been ongoing for a couple of weeks.

Bebe Cool says the ‘Big Three’ category is here to stay forever reasoning that the trio worked and toiled so hard to earn the reputation that they currently hold.

He reasons that if anyone wants to break the classification, they should also work hard for it since they also didn’t just beg any person to have their names stamped and sealed in the Ugandan music industry hall of fame.

The “Wire Wire” singer noted that he has been a little bit silent for the past three years but promised to bounce back stronger with good music.

He also warned that he is not here to just give positions to artists who are crying that the ”Big Three” retire and they take over.

He trashed Jose Chameleone’s dare of wanting them to trash what they did in the past and start their careers afresh.

Bebe Cool noted that all the current artists should focus on recording and releasing good music that will compete favourably on all fronts.

