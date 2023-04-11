The ‘Big Three’ debate has for the past weeks been the hottest topic on the local entertainment scene.

The debate continued to rise dust a week back when singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine openly said that it shouldn’t be considered relevant anymore.

His words were welcomed with a lot of mixed reactions when he claimed that he is better than his colleagues; Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone, in all aspects of showbiz.

Bobi Wine went on to call upon government officials who banned him from performing to lift the suspension as he rallied fellow artists to help in his plea.

Ever since he made the statements, the public has been eagerly waiting to hear Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone’s responses.

When Bebe Cool was approached to comment on Bobi’s statements, he stated that he would make a comment when Ramadhan is done.

Fortunately, Chameleone has replied to the comments stressing that he also wants the ‘Big Three’ talk to be put to bed and dared every artist to start their careers afresh and see who is who in the music business.

Chameleone wants the race to get underway this very week and promised that he is going to release new music as soon as possible.

He also called out Bobi Wine and asked him to bring on his ‘A’ game as he is ready to face everyone in the industry.

