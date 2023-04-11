On the list of renowned figures in the East African entertainment space nominated at the East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards 2023 are a couple of Ugandan entertainers including Eddy Kenzo, DJ Lito, MC Kats, among others.

The East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) are one of the biggest music award ceremonies in the region. It’s back to recognize and celebrate the top entertainers in the industry.

Entertainers and fashionistas from across East Africa were nominated for their outstanding works ahead of the awards night scheduled for 10th June 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Eddy Kenzo is the most nominated Ugandan artist at the EAEA awards 2023

The complete list of East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) nominees for the 2023 edition was released a few days ago and several Ugandans notched slots. We look at some of them below:

Artist/Group of the Year

Eddy Kenzo

Best Female Artist

Juliana Kanyomozi

Spice Diana

Best Male Artist

Eddy Kenzo

Male Deejay of the Year

DJ Lito

Selecta Jef

Music Video/Video Director of the Year

Spice Diana – ‘Siri Regular’ by Marvin Musoke

Female Deejay of the Year

DJ Kampire

Collaboration Single of the Year – East Africa Community

‘Action n’ Energy’ Remix – John Frog feat. Eddy Kenzo

Collaboration of the Year (Uganda)

‘Nkufeelinga’ – Ykee Benda ft. Chembazz

‘Emergency’ – Spice Diana ft. Jose Chameleone

‘Hamadi’ – Navio ft. Elly Wamala

‘Ayi’ – Mudra ft. Sheebah

‘Majje’ – Azawi ft. Fik Fameica

‘Pose’ – Kataleya and Kandle ft. Fik Fameica

‘Tubidemu’ – Karole Kasita ft. Eddy Kenzo

Live Performer(s) of the Year

Eddy Kenzo

Inspirational Single of the Year

‘Mukama Yamba’ – Sheebah

Alternative-fusion Single of the Year

‘Tudigida’ – Eddy Kenzo ft. Roberto

‘Nyoola’ – Bruce Melodie ft. Eddy Kenzo

‘Say Less’ – Alyn Sano ft. Fik Fameica and Sat-B

Diaspora Act of the Year

Joanita Zachariassen (Denmark)

Inspirational Artistic Leader of the Year

Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine)

Collaboration Single of the Year – Global

‘Gimme Love’ – Matt B ft. Eddy Kenzo

MC/Event Host of the Year

MC Kats

Filmstar of the Year

Florence Kasumba

Natasha Sinayobye

Best Afro-Native Single

‘Nsimbudde’ – Eddy Kenzo

Best Ugandan Sound Single

‘Wangi’ – Nina Roz

‘Malaika’ – Winnie Nwagi

‘Bamututte’ – Azawi

‘Siri Regular’ – Spice Diana

‘Njakukadiwa Nawe’ – Daddy Andre

‘One Bite’ – Vinka

‘Omwana’ – Juliana Kanyomozi

Stylist/Fashion Influencer of the Year

Sylvia Owori

Anita Beryl

* Voting for the nominated personalities in the EAEA awards started on 10th April and will close on 10th June 2023.

Good luck to all the Ugandan nominees.

