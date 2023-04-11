On the list of renowned figures in the East African entertainment space nominated at the East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards 2023 are a couple of Ugandan entertainers including Eddy Kenzo, DJ Lito, MC Kats, among others.
The East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) are one of the biggest music award ceremonies in the region. It’s back to recognize and celebrate the top entertainers in the industry.
Entertainers and fashionistas from across East Africa were nominated for their outstanding works ahead of the awards night scheduled for 10th June 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya.
The complete list of East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) nominees for the 2023 edition was released a few days ago and several Ugandans notched slots. We look at some of them below:
Artist/Group of the Year
- Eddy Kenzo
Best Female Artist
- Juliana Kanyomozi
- Spice Diana
Best Male Artist
- Eddy Kenzo
Male Deejay of the Year
- DJ Lito
- Selecta Jef
Music Video/Video Director of the Year
- Spice Diana – ‘Siri Regular’ by Marvin Musoke
Female Deejay of the Year
- DJ Kampire
Collaboration Single of the Year – East Africa Community
- ‘Action n’ Energy’ Remix – John Frog feat. Eddy Kenzo
Collaboration of the Year (Uganda)
- ‘Nkufeelinga’ – Ykee Benda ft. Chembazz
- ‘Emergency’ – Spice Diana ft. Jose Chameleone
- ‘Hamadi’ – Navio ft. Elly Wamala
- ‘Ayi’ – Mudra ft. Sheebah
- ‘Majje’ – Azawi ft. Fik Fameica
- ‘Pose’ – Kataleya and Kandle ft. Fik Fameica
- ‘Tubidemu’ – Karole Kasita ft. Eddy Kenzo
Live Performer(s) of the Year
- Eddy Kenzo
Inspirational Single of the Year
- ‘Mukama Yamba’ – Sheebah
Alternative-fusion Single of the Year
- ‘Tudigida’ – Eddy Kenzo ft. Roberto
- ‘Nyoola’ – Bruce Melodie ft. Eddy Kenzo
- ‘Say Less’ – Alyn Sano ft. Fik Fameica and Sat-B
Diaspora Act of the Year
- Joanita Zachariassen (Denmark)
Inspirational Artistic Leader of the Year
- Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine)
Collaboration Single of the Year – Global
- ‘Gimme Love’ – Matt B ft. Eddy Kenzo
MC/Event Host of the Year
- MC Kats
Filmstar of the Year
- Florence Kasumba
- Natasha Sinayobye
Best Afro-Native Single
- ‘Nsimbudde’ – Eddy Kenzo
Best Ugandan Sound Single
- ‘Wangi’ – Nina Roz
- ‘Malaika’ – Winnie Nwagi
- ‘Bamututte’ – Azawi
- ‘Siri Regular’ – Spice Diana
- ‘Njakukadiwa Nawe’ – Daddy Andre
- ‘One Bite’ – Vinka
- ‘Omwana’ – Juliana Kanyomozi
Stylist/Fashion Influencer of the Year
- Sylvia Owori
- Anita Beryl
* Voting for the nominated personalities in the EAEA awards started on 10th April and will close on 10th June 2023.
Good luck to all the Ugandan nominees.