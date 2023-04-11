The ‘Big Three’ terminology in Ugandan music has continued to ignite mixed reactions and heated debates among critics and stakeholders.

It became a hot topic when Bobi Wine appeared in an interview trashing the classification saying the young artists in the business should be offered an opportunity to enjoy their time in the limelight.

Bobi Wine’s words were welcomed with positivity by artists who have for long requested the ‘Big Three’; Bebe Cool, Chameleone, and Bobi Wine to retire and create for them room to enjoy the music space.

Bebe Cool, reasons that no one is just going to surrender their position and advises the rising artists to work hard and earn the respect they yearn for in the entertainment space.

Also Read: I haven’t heard “Balo Balo” play anywhere – Jamal Wasswa

Jose Chameleone seems not to care about whatever the debate is all about as he tasked all the artists to join a fresh and new race so that a fresh ranking can be established depending on how each artist will perform after a period of two years.

He also tasked Bobi Wine to bring out his A-game and not shy away from the race since he claimed he has always been better.

Singer Jamal Wasswa, says the ‘Big Three’ classification only exists in their homes but not in the music industry.

He backs his point by stating that Red Banton opened the gates for the rest of the artists since he was a star before they became stars.

Like this: Like Loading...