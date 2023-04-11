Renowned Dancehall singer Ziza Bafana, real name Richard Kasendwa, missed out on performing for his various fans across the country over the Easter holidays after being bedridden with severe ulcers.

A video shared by Ziza Bafana’s close friend Kid Dee on TikTok shows the self-styled Dancehall god seemingly very weak on his sickbed.

He notes how he developed ulcers from poor feeding as he has not been eating on time due to his very busy work schedule.

Bafana advises his friends not to follow his path and to mind what they eat because the pain he is going through is too much.

“I’ve not been eating well and in time so I developed ulcers,” Ziza Bafana says while on his sickbed. It’s understood that he last performed at Club Ambiance on Good Friday.

Kid Dee reveals that Bafana has been down since before the Easter weekend and asks for his fans to keep him in their prayers so that he recovers soon.

This comes at a time when the industry is sending out prayers and support for another entertainer, Patricia Nabakooza a.k.a Sitya Loss who is bedridden due to throat complications .

We wish both of them a speedy recovery.

