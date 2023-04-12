Singer and People Power leader Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine has resumed studies at the Law Faculty at Cavendish University and is expected to graduate later this year.

Before joining Parliament in 2017, Bobi Wine enrolled as a Law student at the International University of East Africa (IUEA) to add a Bachelor of Law degree to his Diploma in Music, Dance, and Drama that he attained from Makerere University many years ago.

He would later ditch his pursuit of a Law degree at the Kansanga-based university after his political schedule made it quite impossible to balance books and his other life.

When Cavendish University opened a branch near his offices in Kamwokya, Bobi Wine transferred his law course from IUEA to Cavendish.

With the NUP Secretary David Lewis Rubongoya being his lecturer, Bobi’s presidential aspirations got in the way of school, and numerous missed lectures and examinations made it impossible for him to complete the four-year course in time.

A couple of dead years later, 2021 presidential candidate Bobi Wine resumed his Law degree at Cavendish University on Tuesday 11th April 2023.

Our sources indicate that he has been taking on online classes in previous months and he attended his first physical lecture yesterday, very much to the surprise of his coursemates.

Bobi has previously taken weekend classes at Cavendish to make sure he excels in his studies and he is likely to cap the six-year struggle later this year.

“He is actually likely to graduate this year,” a source told Mbu.ug before confirming to us that the ‘Nalumansi’ singer has been redoing all the papers he missed.

