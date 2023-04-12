Patricia Nabakooza of the famous dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids is recovering well from the illness that had most of her fans worried.

About a week ago, news had it that Patricia Nabakooza a.k.a Sitya Loss was battling throat complications and had been bedridden at Nakasero Hospital.

Videos of her in a worrying health state made rounds on the internet as several rumors regarding the cause of her condition flew around.

The good news reaching us now, however, is that she has made a positive recovery.

Nabakooza, who became famous after appearing in Eddy Kenzo’s famous ‘Sitya Loss’ video, was also discharged from the hospital according to a video that was shared on social media.

“I want to thank you for your prayers and support that you have showed me. I am feeling much better now,” Nabakooza said in the video.

She revealed that she has returned home after being discharged from the hospital. “I had a throat complication where I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t talk and sometimes I couldn’t even breathe so well but right now, I’m on treatment and I have been discharged from hospital. I am back home and I’m still alive.”

She also asked her fans and followers to keep praying for her so that she fully recovers and returns to entertaining them.

Ghetto Kids Patrica who was recently discharged from hospital gives an update on her health and thanks everyone who has supported her. pic.twitter.com/7u6kMHpXO5 — MBU (@MBU) April 11, 2023

Like this: Like Loading...