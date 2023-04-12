Bantu Africa Entertainment singer Ayire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking says he has never heard of singer Big Eye’s new music but he only hears the titles of his songs being mentioned.

Vyper Ranking notes that Big Eye’s smash hit “Sula Indicator” is the last trending song he has ever heard from the Big Muzik Entertainment boss.

The “Transport Money” singer made the chiding statements toward Big Eye as he noted how Big Eye had no moral authority to ask Eddy Kenzo for contacts to link him to established international artists.

The self-styled Riddim Killa went on to stress that Big Eye has to put in a lot of effort in his music craft in order to reach the level that deserves to get contacts that will link him to international artists.

Big Eye is yet to respond to Vyper’s stinging statements but he is not one of those artists who let anything bypass them without replying.

After dragging Big Eye into the gutters, Vyper Ranking also expressed that he is optimistic of winning Uganda an international accolade like a BET or Grammy Award in the near future because he has the potential accompanied by good and excellent works.

Like this: Like Loading...