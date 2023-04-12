Zahara Totto’s ex-lover Don Solomon, real name Tony Taban Sulaiman Malish, is on the run after Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched a hunt for him over fraudulent activities.

Known as a businessman and socialite, Don Solomon became popular in Ugandan entertainment circles in 2019 after being involved in a romantic love affair with media personality Zahara Totto.

Without much information about him, however, netizens always questioned his source of income especially when he gifted Zahara a BMW car which was later discovered as a fake publicity stunt.

On several occasions, Don Solomon has been hunted down by police in Uganda over fraud. In 2021, he was arrested and thrown in prison on allegations of impersonation, accumulative debts, and Electronic Fraud.

On Wednesday evening, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kenya launched a hunt for Solomon over alleged fraudulent acts.

A statement shared on social media reveals how Don Solomon is wanted for depositing a bad cheque of Kshs599,950 and fraudulently obtaining ten TV sets from the Naivas Ltd Mwembe Tayari branch on 8th March 2023.

Solomon is also alleged to have fraudulently obtained assorted steel rods from Bayfair Hardware in Mombasa valued at Ksh842,000, by depositing a bad cheque of a similar amount at the hardware’s bank account.

DCI further notes that he is accused of fraud and related offenses at various banks in Melbourne Capital, Victoria State in Australia and hence a hunt for him is on.

Below is the official statement from DCI on the matter:

DETECTIVES HUNTING DOWN INTERNATIONAL FRAUDSTER

Detectives based in Mombasa have launched a manhunt for an international serial fraudster with fraud cases stretching from as far as Melbourne in Australia, to Kampala, Uganda, and Nairobi in the country’s capital.

The self-styled millionaire with various names including Don Solomon a.k.a. Mukisa Okello a.k.a. Tony Taban Suleiman Malish a.k.a. Yee a.k.a Big Papa is wanted for depositing a bad cheque of Sh599,950 in favour of Naivas Limited and fraudulently obtaining 10 television sets of 55” from Naivas Mwembe Tayari branch, on March 8, 2023.

Around the same time, the fugitive believed to be a South Sudanese national also fraudulently obtained assorted steel rods from Bayfair Hardware at Bombolulu in Mombasa valued at Sh842,000, by depositing a bad cheque of similar amount at the hardware’s bank account. Part of the consignment was recovered at Mulolongo and one suspect charged vide CR 345/56/2023 at Shanzu Law Courts.

The suspect who has previously been arraigned at the Milimani law courts for forgery and being in the country illegally has also been accused of obtaining services from top 5-star hotels in the city and sneaking out without paying.

In one such establishment along Chiromo Road, the man on the run failed to pay a bill of Sh1.045 Million after spending days at the luxury facility.

Big Papa who flaunts a flashy lifestyle has also heartbroken the hearts of a dozen city babes, who wowed by his fake lifestyle have fallen for him only to be left in trouble.

In Uganda, he is believed to have previously gifted a TV host a sleek automobile, that was later discovered to have been stolen from Congo DRC by Ugandan authorities.

The suspect is also accused of fraud and related offenses at various banks in Melbourne Capital, Victoria State in Australia.

The fugitive has recently been spotted in Roysambu’s Mirema Drive where he is believed to be dwelling and has since evaded a police dragnet twice.

Should you have any information that may lead detectives to his arrest kindly volunteer it via our toll free number 0800 722 203.

