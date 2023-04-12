After Sandra Teta’s return to Weasel Manizo’s home, the Goodlyfe singer has revealed that they have been in plans of making their relationship official with a Kukyala in the offing.

Weasel Manizo, real name Douglas Seguya Mayanja, became the topic of discussion in July last year when photos and videos of Sandra Teta beaten and bruised made their way online.

Rumors suggested that she had been thumped by her lover because of infidelity, disrespect, and failure to take care of their children.

The matter later involved the Rwandan socialite’s parents who flew into Uganda and took her with them back to Kigali.

Since then, there have been reports that Weasel has been in peace talks with Teta’s family trying to get his baby mama back and his efforts were successful.

While speaking to journalists, Weasel confirmed that Sandra Teta is back in Uganda and that they are living finely together.

“She came back after all the words that have been said. My baby is back. I love you baby if you are watching this,” Weasel said as he sent flying kisses to the cameras.

He also noted that the plans for a traditional pre-wedding ceremony known as a Kukyala are underway

“The wedding has to happen. All those ceremonies must happen because I love my baby. We gave birth to two beautiful kids so we have to make it official,” he added.

