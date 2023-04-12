Rwandan artist and content creator Sunny, popularly known as Sleeping Beauty, has advised Ugandan media personality Sheilah Gashumba to pray and fast.

This comes after Sunny had a vision during her sleep in which the NRG Radio Uganda presenter appeared.

Sunny who became popular during the lockdown after her “sleeping beauty is outside” skits revealed this through a video she shared with Mbu.ug.

In the video, she narrates how she saw Sheilah Gashumba in a wedding setting and how some artists were jealous of her.

The “Property” singer goes on to reveal more details of her vision and then notes that it could indicate that Gashumba or her boyfriend is in trouble.

“Share this message to Sheilah Gashumba, tell her that if she doesn’t have a wedding, I think you are in trouble – either you or your boyfriend,” Sunny says.

She then urges Sheilah Gashumba to read Psalms 61 in the morning, during lunchtime, and in the evening and to even fast if she can.

According to reports from Rwanda, Sunny has previously had visions about a couple of public figures and they have come true.

Take a gaze at the video below:

