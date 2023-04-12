Recently, singer Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool was seen sharing some advice to young girls who get attracted to good-looking men and celebrities who deny pregnancies.

His advice was quite hilarious as he tipped ladies who fall for such men to always just hit on them and run because most of them are still trying to figure out life and are not ready to become fathers.

The message he passed on to the young ladies left many wondering why a grown-up person of Bebe Cool’s stature would share such a piece of advice with the youthful generation.

Ailing artist Ziza Bafana hopped on to the statements that Bebe Cool made and questioned if he would love to see his daughter being chewed and dumped.

Ziza Bafana went ahead to note that he thought Bebe Cool would advise the youthful ladies to protect and abstain until the right age and time is reached.

Kyogamba newuwalawe bamulyengamu buli bagende. I thought advise yandibadde Kukwekuma nadala abaana abawala. Ziza Bafana

We will keep you posted on more developments.

Like this: Like Loading...