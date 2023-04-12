Weasel, real name Douglas Mayanja, says he missed Sandra Teta’s good food a few days after the Rwnadan socialite returned to his home to resume their relationship.

Having been away for several months, Sandra Teta returned to Weasel’s home a few days ago. The two had misunderstandings in July 2022.

Despite returning to Uganda a couple of months ago, Teta had not fully returned to living with Weasel until a few days ago.

Weasel while speaking to the media confirmed the return of Sandra Teta to his home and expressed how much they have been missing each other.

“She never really left. She just had a small holiday but we have been missing each other and we are fine now,” Weasel said.

When asked what he has been missing the most about her, the surviving Goodlyfe singer quickly noted that she cooks good food.

“I missed her sweet food. The other thing, I am not able to speak on air,” Weasel said before bursting into laughter

With a wide smile that couldn’t be wiped off his face, he also revealed that plans of them making their relationship official are underway.

