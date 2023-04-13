American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrived in Uganda on Wednesday to shoot a music video using only an iPhone and a selfie stick.

“Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to travel to Africa with a one-man crew, an iPhone, and a selfie stick to film a video for his new single,” AllHiphop.com reported on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the controversial American rapper arrived in the Pearl Of Africa and visited a local dance group in Kampala.

A video shared on 6ix9ine’s Instagram page shows him dishing out cash to the dancers before happily dancing with them.

Through Instagram, Tekashi 6ix9ine revealed that the video had been shot already and he was only waiting for it to be edited and released this weekend.

“Uganda, Africa I love you. I can’t wait to edit this video. I’m so happy, flew 22 hours just to make sure you guys were in this video. ‘Wapae’ music video hopefully (out) this Saturday/Sunday,” he wrote on IG.

6ix9ine has been visiting different countries recording music videos for different songs with his iPhone. His recently released video, ‘Bori’ featuring Cuban singer Lenier, was shot on iPhone and has already garnered over 18 million YouTube views in the past 10 days since its release.

