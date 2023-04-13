Sulubada Highskool Entertainment Headmaster Michael Mukwaya alias Mikie Wine’s relationship with his baby mama, Shazney Khan seems to have hit a dead-end.

The reports emerged toward the end of last year although the public didn’t notice as the couple rarely shared photos while together as compared to the previous years.

Scrolling through their social media pages, especially Shazney Khan’s Instagram account, she deleted all the photos where she once appeared with Mikie Wine during the days they displayed PDA.

The pair’s alleged breakup has been lowkey with just a few people knowing about it as others were always left speculating.

Also Read: Mikie Wine, Shazney Khan wedding closer as meetings commence

It only turned public after the Easter weekend when Shazney Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her alleged new catch wishing him a happy birthday as she thanked God to strengthen their bond.

When Mikie Wine was asked to comment about the matter, he kept tight-lipped maintaining that he is a well-behaved man who doesn’t talk about his family affairs in public.

Even when he was tricked several times, he declined to open up as he asked to be asked different questions away from his love life.

In October 2021, Mikie Wine looked set to officially marry off Shazney Khan but all that vanished through thin air.

Like this: Like Loading...