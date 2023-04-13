Singer Ronald Alimpa was last week arrested and dragged to the courts of law on charges of damages caused at a missed show in Rakai district during the festival season last year.

He spent a night in coolers before he was arraigned at the Masaka court for the hearing of his case where he was granted a cash bail of Shs1m and told to return to court on 12th April 2023.

Alimpa was tasked to refund the booking fee of Shs3m that had been paid to him to perform at the said event where he was a no-show.

His not showing up forced revelers into turning unruly and setting the generator on fire as well as destroying plastic chairs and other machines.

On his return to court on the set date, his accuser did not show face and thus the judge was forced to push the hearing of the case to next month May 3rd.

At the moment, we wait for 3rd May to hear what the judge will rule provided the events accuser avails himself before the courts of law.

