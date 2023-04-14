On 13th April 2023, Anne Kansiime celebrated her birthday, and a day later shared adorable photos of her son Selassie Ataho as he turned two years old.

On 14th April 2023, Anne Kansiime and her lover Skylanta became parents to an adorable son whom they named Selassie Ataho.

The celebrated comedienne, actress, and artist shares the same birth week with her son and it is something that makes her so happy.

On Friday, Ataho turned two years old, and through social media, Anne Kansiime expressed how much she loves him.

Kansiime expressed how Ataho was a wonder she waited from God for a long time and he is a sign of the Creator’s existence.

“Happy birthday Selassie Ataho my son. People wait for signs and wonders to know of God’s existence, I see you and see the face of God my son. Live long, my angel. Happy birthday Atahoburyo mwana wangye,” Kansiime wrote on social media pages.

Netizens were left amazed by the adorable photos of mother and son. Take a gaze at them below: