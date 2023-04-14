Fans of TV personality-cum-gospel singer Gabriella Bridget Ntaate surprised her with a gift of her face on a billboard in Kampala to celebrate her 31st birthday.

In recent years, billboards are becoming a place to surprise your loved ones. From lovers confessing their love to fans surprising their celebrities, it is something common now.

In 2020, legendary songstress Juliana Kanyomozi was left overwhelmed after being surprised with billboard birthday messages by her fans.

Gospel Singer and Songwriter Gabie Ntaate had no idea her fans would treat her to a similar surprise on Friday morning.

Born on 14th April 1992, Gabie Ntaate celebrates her 31st birthday today. Known for keeping a low profile, she must have had plans of holding a small party with close friends and family and calling it a day.

Her fans, however, had big plans of painting the city with her face on billboards – and so they did.

Photos of Gabie Ntaate’s face on a billboard made rounds early on Friday morning. The billboard also has her favorite line; “The goal is to win souls to God.”

Quite a pleasant surprise, innit? Happy birthday Gabie!

