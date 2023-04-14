Musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine together with his family members treated his Muslim friends and colleagues to a spontaneous Iftar dinner on Thursday.

The dinner was held at his home in Magere, Wakiso where several of the NUP party members were in attendance and enjoyed the evening as they had lots of fun.

His friends from the entertainment sector as well attended the celebrations and had a wonderful feast as they broke their fast.

The stand-up comedy duo of Maulana and Reign, Mr. Mosh, Kabako, Aziz Azion, Nubian Li, and Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya among many others were present at the dinner.

This comes with just a few days left to celebrate this year’s Eid Al-Fitr which is expected to take place on 22nd April 2023.

