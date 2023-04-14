According to reports, singer Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K is the father of Vanessa Kirabo Atuhaire’s son Seth Kiggundu as confirmed by DNA tests carried out recently.

For the biggest part of March, Bruno K dominated the gossip columns after Vanessa Kirabo ran to the media for help in a child neglect saga.

Kirabo said that she started dating Bruno K in 2018 and she gave birth to her son but the singer has always denied it’s his son on top of not supporting them financially.

She further noted that she is not ready to carry out DNA tests because she is very certain that the singer is the father to her son.

Reports suggest that she eventually allowed to carry out the DNA tests after a bit of convincing by family members.

On Friday morning, NBS TV presenter Issac ‘Kaiyz’ Kawalya revealed that the DNS test results confirmed the singer as the biological father to Seth.

“Breaking! Finally, the recently tested DNA results are back and the child is owned, and fathered by singer Bruno K and Vanessa,” Kaiyz’s tweet read.

More details regarding the story are yet to be revealed but netizens have already aired their opinions on the matter and asked Bruno K to accept the results and take care of his son.

The DNA results showing conclusive evidence that the singer is Holyseth’s father https://t.co/cfk7AfjEcK pic.twitter.com/eQQfykarks — MBU (@MBU) April 14, 2023