Ugandan TikTok sensation Jose Chakala a.k.a Landlord has big dreams of starting his own film company just to be able to raise the bar of the Ugandan film industry.

Joseph Musasizi a.k.a Chakala, also popularly known as Landlord on TikTok, is a 21-year-old Content Creator who rose to fame through his skits on TikTok emulating Ugandan landlords.

The former dancer says he joined TikTok in 2022 after picking inspiration from Senegalese-born Italian social media personality Khaby Lame.

Born on 1st January 2002, Musasizi is proud to still have both his parents and five siblings; three sisters and two brothers. He is the second born in the family.

Education Background

In an interview with Mbu.ug, Jose Chakala reveals that he attended Mbalala Primary School in Mukono and Mabira Primary School, Najjembe for his primary education.

He then moved on to Mabira Forest Secondary School for higher education before finding his love for skits and TikTok.

TikTok has changed my life…

Currently, Jose Chakala is a household name in the local entertainment industry for his hilarious skits that have pleased some of the most famous people in the land including the 2021 presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine.

He says that he chose Acting because it is something he has always wanted to do and it inspired him more than dancing.

His fame on TikTok has changed his life in many ways including putting bread on his table. He has also won a couple of awards.

“It has changed my life. It has made me a celebrity, famous and my earnings are now much better than before,” Landlord tells Mbu.

“TikTok has helped me to meet people I didn’t know that I could meet, seriously. I have gotten lots of endorsements among many other achievements,” the jolly Chakala adds.

Jose Chakala has a big team he works with to create the best skits. Some of them have also become popular brands on their own.

“I work with many people to create my work. It is a big team including CB Talker, Maama Nakanjako, Driver wa Landlord, Musiramu, Pastor, and many others.”

The Good, The Bad, and The Challenges…

Like any other artist, Jose Chakala has faced some challenges in his line of work. Top of the list is criticism and the expenses he has to foot per skit made.

“Some people don’t appreciate and also a lot of money is needed to invest to be able to bring up good content,” he tells us.

He also acknowledges that some people have used TikTok for wrongdoing which has cast a negative perception of TikTokers in the public.

Nonetheless, he is confident that a few who use it to create positive entertainment have a bright future ahead of them.

“Some people use it in good ways and others use it in bad ways. TikTok can make a person go viral across the world. A content creator like me can be really famous and a celebrity.”

Venturing Into Film and Music

Already, Jose Chakala has spread his wings into music and he released his very first song titled ‘ Land Lord ‘ (featuring YahBoy) in March 2022.

He plans to release a couple of more music projects in the future but the top of his agenda is to create a reputable film company with an aim of promoting young actors.

“I would like to make a Film Group in the future. I want to start acting seriously in movies and to promote the younger children with raw talents,” Jose Chakala notes.

“God willing, my film company will be one of the biggest creators of African films but I want to start here in Uganda and then spread out to the world.”

Well, we wish him the best of luck on his adventure!

