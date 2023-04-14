Over the years, Princess Sheila Nvannungi has had to deal with a lot of cheap talks that she claims are baseless and untrue rumors made about her.

Luckily, she digested the cheap talks without locking horns with anyone who made the false accusations and spread them like wildfire.

She recently addressed the false accusations that have for years been made about her and set the record straight by clearing the air that the allegations made against her were just engineered.

Princess Sheila Nvannungi recalls that there was a certain time when people claimed that she cannot get married adding that every man she gets hooked on, passes on, a rumor she refuted.

She went ahead to clear the air by stressing that she has never lost a husband or boyfriend in her entire life as rumors used to be spread.

The Doctor singer tackled the accusations of not giving birth as she let the world know that she is a mother to a set of twins and proudly holds the title of Nalongo given to women who welcome twins.

Reports first claimed that I don’t get married then more rumors spread that every man I fall in love with passes on but I have never lost any man. Others claimed that I was married to a ghost and they said I have never given birth but I want to assure the public that I am Nalongo Nvannungi. Princess Sheila Nvannungi

She further shared her story about when she traveled to Ghana and the then President, Jerry Rawlings heaped praise upon her beauty as she was booked to perform at the Miss Ghana beauty contest.

Sheila Nvannungi adds that if President Jerry Rawling’s wife was a sadistic woman and she could have either beat her up based on how her husband showered her with good remarks as he openly expressed that he had traveled many countries but he had never set his eyes on a gorgeous lady like her.