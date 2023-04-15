Youngster Faith Nanyanzi alias Felister Di Superstar is now officially a Muslim having confirmed that she particularly belongs to that religion.

The youngster stressed that for years she has been a silent Muslim but had not yet found the right time to openly announce her change of religion.

She added that since her mother is a Muslim, she taught her a lot of things that deal with the Islamic religion that she has been practicing over time.

Having joined Hon. Hajji Latif Ssebagala’s school Kisaasi College for her secondary education where she was offered a six-year bursary and found herself surrounded by mostly Muslims, she confirmed joining the religion.

The influence she found within the environment in which she is bound to spend the next five years saw her get a Muslim name “Firdaus” that was added to her original name.

The meaning of ‘Firdaus’ is said to be paradise and we hope she embraced it with open hands.

When her dad was asked about the child’s choice of converting from Christianity to Islam, he said he let the youngster do as she wished.