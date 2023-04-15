Mr. Paul Mutabazi alias Fresh Daddy, the father of rising youngster Fresh Kid, is looking forward to holding a concert, his very first since he gave a shot at doing music.

He made the announcement of staging his maiden concert a few weeks back and disclosed that it will go down on the 12th of May 2023.

Since making the announcement, many have taken him for a joke despite revealing the dates he plans to hold the concert.

He, however, continues to somehow want to prove to the nation that he is very serious about his plans of holding a concert.

While appearing in an interview on Bukedde TV, he stated that he wants to fill the Cricket Oval and attract more fans than Winnie Nwagi did when she held her maiden concert there.

He is confident that the youthful fanbase that loves him so much will make his dream come true. He says he will perform about six songs and give his fans a memorable show.

Fresh Daddy also noted that artists like King Michael will not be permitted to perform at his concert for fear of being pelted with bottles which may disorganize his concert.