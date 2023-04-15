The saying “Numbers Don’t Lie” is apparently the best phrase that Source Management singer Hajjarah Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana would love to hear all day.

This is after the Siri Regular singer took to her social media pages to celebrate notching over 2.3M followers on Facebook.

She went ahead to brag about how she is the most followed artist on Instagram and TikTok respectively something which puts her bargaining power for endorsement deals a bit higher than the rest of her fellow musicians.

She celebrated her new feat by stressing how she can’t keep calm about her new joy and the journey and effort she has had to put in and thanked her fans for being able to make her sit afloat from her competitors.

I can’t keep calm for being the first Ugandan artist to reach 2.3M followers on Facebook. MOST FOLLOWED artist on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Forever grateful my #SpiceGadgets I LOVE U ALL. Spice Diana

Her jubilation come a few weeks after Sheebah Karungi celebrated notching 100M total views on her YouTube channel which made her the first female Ugandan musician to hit the milestone.

Spice Diana leaped-frogged Bobi Wine, Sheebah Karungi, and Eddy Kenzo to take the pole position. She, however, lags behind Comedienne Anne Kansiime who has over 3 million followers.

Spice Diana has now also set her focus on hitting 3M followers.