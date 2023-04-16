Vinka, real name Veronica Nakiyingi Lugya, has released the visuals of her latest music project dubbed ‘Bailando’ and my, oh my, she is oozing all the sexiness.

Swangz Avenue singer Vinka’s ‘Bailando’ released on 13th April 2023 debuted on Apple Music’s Top Hits Playlist and netizens have already made their admiration for her known.

The mother of one showcases her impressive talent and work ethic in ‘Bailando’ which is a fusion of Afropop and Dancehall.

With a smooth and danceable flow, the three minutes thirty-nine seconds song is a well-composed and sweet-sounding tune.

Vinka’s deliberate use of vocalization, especially on the harmonies, channels the old masters and adds to the song’s charm.

Bailando was written and produced by Daddy Andre. It is a party and love vibe song, with bright and cheerful lyrics.

Marvin Musoke, as usual, outdoes himself on the visuals. The video features scenes from the bedroom, supermarket, and party, with impressive choreography.

This is Vinka’s first single of 2023 and it’s already topping charts with streams on music streaming platforms including the biggest Hits playlist on Apple Music the TODAY’s HITs.

She has been under Swangz Avenue’s management since 2016 and in 2018, she signed a long-time deal with Sony where it retained Swangz Avenue for management.

Take a gaze at the ‘Bailando’ video: