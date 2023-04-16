With Shs100k, singer Bruno K was able to place a bet on three matches to win Shs1m from 1xBet which he then gifted to his follower Sharon Nakanwagi to clear part of the balance on her University tuition.

“Hi, Bruno K, I have been seeing you helping people. Please help me clear my tuition, balance is 1.2m and I wouldn’t want to miss my finals,” a tweet from Kayz Sharifa, real name Sharon Nakanwagi read on Wednesday.

Bruno K then said he would place a Shs100k bet via one of the leading betting companies 1xBet and the potential wins would go towards footing Sharon’s tuition.

“I have an idea, Sharifa. I have 100k on my mobile money right now. I am going to place a bet on tomorrow’s Europa matches. In case I am lucky, I am going to give you whatever I win you put it on your tuition,” the singer pledged.

Bruno K meets Sharon Nakanwagi to handover the Shs1m won via 1xBet

He then went forward and placed the bet on his favorite team Manchester United’s match against Sevilla and two other games in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

From his stakes, Bruno K won Shs1M which he was able to gift to Nakanwagi on Sunday afternoon after the two met at Kampala International University.

I made a promise to Nakanwagi Sharon, and I have finally fulfilled my promise. She reached out to me on Wednesday and asked me to help her with 1 million Ugx so that she can clear her tuition balance and be able to sit for her finals. I didn’t have that money at that time. So I placed a Bet with 1xBet. I put 100k on the Man United Sevilla draw plus 2 other games. My receipt successfully went through, and the final payout was 1m. Today, I drove to KiU and handed this money to this young lady so that she can be able to do her finals and graduate. I wish you all the best my sister Nakanwagi. Success in your exams. Bruno K

Several netizens have heaped praises on Bruno K thanking him for his generosity. They also applaud 1xBet for having the perfect odds which enabled the bet to be a success.

Sharon Nakanwagi labeled the singer the “best human being” and thanked him for the financial help rendered.

“Best human being with a big helping heart and hand. Bruno K, thank you so much. May God reward you (with) what you want. Thank you for pushing my education with such a big help,” she partly tweeted.