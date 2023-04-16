Netizens want Isaac Kaiyz Kawalya to stop calling himself ‘unapologetic’ after he issued his apology to singer Bruno K for publicly revealing his DNA imprint.

The week has had several trending topics but one of the most controversial was about Bruno K’s baby mama Vanessa Atuhaire Kirabo revealing the DNA test results that confirmed the singer as the father of her son.

The test results that were first published online by Next media journalist Kaiyz provoked mixed reactions from the public with some netizens criticizing the UnCut show host for publicly revealing the singer and his son’s DNA imprint.

Bruno K as well threatened to sue Kaiyz for revealing his DNA imprint, something he claimed was ethically wrong and a crime that could lead to him being framed.

On Friday, Kaiyz met with Bruno K and issued his apology. The two made peace and even posed for photos together. Kaiyz, however, blamed Vanessa for misleading him.

“Peace was made yesterday with a brother Bruno K after the release of the DNA imprints however I was misled by the “mother”. Sorry to whoever was hurt,” Kaiyz tweeted on Saturday.

His apology has since birthed more mixed reactions with a section of critics saying he ruined it with an excuse.

Others have asked him to drop the tagline “unapologetic” which he often adds to his name but he maintains that at leats he still holds the “unfiltered” tagline.

Peace was made yesterday with a brother @bruno_KUg after the release of the DNA imprints whoever I was mislead by the “mother”sorry to whoever was hurt 🙏🙏🙏



Have a blessed weekend pic.twitter.com/qhKY9gZrFC — Kawalya Isaac Kaiyz (@KaiyzOfficial) April 15, 2023