Natasha Sinayobye says she feels “honored” to be nominated in the same category as Ugandan-German ‘Black Panther‘ Actress Florence Kasumba in the East Africa Entertainment Awards 2023.

A week ago, Ugandan Actress, Singer, and Model Natasha Sinayobye bagged her very first international nomination at the East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards 2023.

Nominated in the Filmstar of the Year category, Sinayobye will have to beat competition from fellow Ugandan Actress Florence Kasumba.

In the same category are other proven Actors and Actresses in the region including Wema Sepetu, Ncuti Gatwa, Aunty Ezekiel, Pascal Tokodi, and Kate Actress.

While speaking to Mbu.ug, the former Obsessions singer noted that it is such a great honor to be nominated in the same category as Florence Kasumba.

“I am so, so honored. I’m excited and nervous because the women in that category, I’ve seen some of their work and they are talented. I’m way honored because I am in that category with Florence,” Sinayobye told Mbu.

Sinayobye who oozes a big admiration for the Ugandan-German Actress revealed to us that this is also good timing because it is her very first nomination for international awards.

She is amazing, she has worked internationally and she is well respected in the Arts. She is someone representing my country well and now I am doing that with her. This is my very first international nomination so I’m like a kid in a candy store. I just can’t wait to see what happens. I’m crossing my fingers. Natasha Sinayobye

Florence Kasumba as East in NBC’s Emerald City. (Photo by Michael Muller/NBC)

About Florence Kasumba

Born on 26th October 1976 in Kampala, Uganda, Florence Kasumba is a Ugandan-born German actress best known for her portrayal of Ayo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

She has also acted in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), played Senator Acantha in Wonder Woman (2017), Shenzi in The Lion King (2019), and the Wicked Witch of the East in the NBC television series Emerald City (2017).

Florence Kasumba spent her childhood in Essen, Germany, where she attended elementary school and high school. After watching the musical Starlight Express at the age of 12, she was inspired to become a performer.

She earned her degree in acting, singing, and dancing from Fontys University of Applied Sciences in Tilburg, the Netherlands and she is fluent in German, English, and Dutch.