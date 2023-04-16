The visuals for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new song ‘WAPAE’ were shot in Uganda with other scenes from abroad. The video has already notched over 2.3 million views within just a day.

Earlier this week, American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrived in Uganda to shoot a music video for his latest project dubbed ‘Wapae’.

Reports indicated that he had traveled with a limited crew and was planning to shoot scenes for his new video in the Pearl Of Africa using only an iPhone and a selfie stick.

“Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to travel to Africa with a one-man crew, an iPhone, and a selfie stick to film a video for his new single,” AllHiphop.com reported on Tuesday.

Videos shared on social media showed the controversial American rapper dancing with the Hyper Kids dance group and his video was later released on YouTube on Saturday 15th April 2023.

In just a few hours, the visuals for the song on which Tekashi 6ix9ine features Angel Dior, Lenier, and Bulin 47 have already garnered over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

The video features scenes of the Hyper Kids dancing happily to the song as the rapper waves the Ugandan flag. Other scenes in the video were shot outside Uganda.

Take a gaze below: