At a nominations announcement held on Sunday 16th April 2023, the outstanding Actors, Actresses, and Filmmakers, among others were placed in different nomination categories for the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
The ninth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is slated for a two-day event; May 18 – 20, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria. The awards celebrate movie talents from across the continent and Ugandans have a reason to follow them closely this time around.
Several Ugandan films and filmmakers have been nominated in different categories. Below is the full list of nominees and categories from which voters will have to vote the best:
Best Overall Movie
- Anikulapo
- Battle of Buka Street
- Brotherhood
- King of Thieves
- Four Four Forty Four
- Ile Owo
- Tembele Mugisha – (Uganda)
Best Online Social Content Creator
- @tee_ kuro
- @stevechuks.
- @isbae_u
- @thecuteabiola
- @elozonam and @kie_kie_
- @kenzy.udosen
- @oluwadolarz and Ayobami Alvin
- @iamedemvictor
- @kie_kie.
- @bimboademoye
Best Short Film or Online Video
- Teju’s Tale
- The Song Maiden
- Sixteen Rounds – (Uganda)
- Away
- Pa Aromire
- Convictus
- Love Language
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
- James Webbo – County 49
- Yinka Quadri – Anikulapo
- @buccifranklin – The Razz Guy
- Taiwo Hassan – Anikulapo
- @octhegreatukeje – Brotherhood
- @gizavisuals – Gacal
- Jeffroberts Walusimbi – Bedroom Chains (Uganda)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series
- @ivie_okujaye – On Your Own
- @iamtonitones – Brotherhood
- @solasobowale – Anikulapo
- @theteniola – Love in a Pandemic
- @efeirele – Four Four Forty Four
- Gina Castel – Kofa
- @ms_dsf – Man of God
Best Cinematographer
- Yinka Edward
- Ekuka Ishaq – (Uganda)
- Jonathan Kovel
- Loukman Ali – (Uganda)
- Charles Oleghe
- Idowu Adedapo
- Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu & Goke Oyerinde
- Idowu Adedapo
- Paul Gambit
Best Lighting Designer in Movie or TV Series
- Francis Wanyahdeh
- Mathew Yusuf
- Lanre Omofaiye
- Walter Odhiambo
- Ismail Adewunmi
- Muri Salami
- Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere
- Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick & David Otuokere
- Godwin Lawal
- Segun Adeleke
Best Makeup Artist
- Hakeem Effects Onilogbo
- Maryam Ndukwe & Hakeem Effects Onilogbo
- Francisca Otaigbe
- Carina SFX
- Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni
- Feyzo Artistry
- Hakeem Effects Onilogbo & Jemila Sedik
Best Costume Designer in a Movie or TV Series
- Millicent Jack
- Ezugworie Franca
- Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga and Juliana Dede
- Toyin Ogundeji
- Adeola Art-Alade
- Bunmi Fashina, Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April
- Kingsley Okoye Rex
Best Actor in a Comedy/Drama, Movie or TV Series
- Nosa Afolabi – The Razz Guy
- Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ – Inside Life
- Kunle Idowu – Unintentional
- Adokiye Horsfall ‘Romeo_WJ’ – Inside Life
- Nkem Owoh – Battle on Buka Street
- Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ – Survivors
- Charles Etubiebi – Just Friends
- Charles Inojie – City Hustler
- Chinedu Ikedieze – Aki and Paw Paw Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia) – Inside Life
Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series
- Mercy Johnson – Battle on Buka Street
- @funkejenifaakindele – Battle on Buka Street
- @roselyn_ngissah – Red Carpet
- Mercy Johnson – Passport
- @bimboademoye – Selina
- @datwarrigirl – VISA on Arrival
- @iamwacuka – Married to Work
Best Actor in a Drama, Movie or TV Series
- @chidimokeme – Shanty Town
- @blossomchukwujekwu – The Trade
- @kayodekasum – All The Colours of The World Are Between Black and White
- @femiadebayosalami – King of Thieves
- @octhegreatukeje – Black Mail
- @patriqnkaka – Tembele – (Uganda)
- @etimeffiong – Kofa
- Chimezie Imo – Choke
- @tobibakre – Brotherhood
- @mofedamijo – Four Four Forty Four
Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series
- @bimboademoye – Anikulapo
- Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome
- Immaculate Oko Kasum – Ile Owo
- @officialosas – Man of God
- Enado Odigie – Flawsome
- Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation
- @queennwokoye – Strained
- @nseikpeetim – Shanty Town
- @iniedo – Shanty Town
- @thescarletgomez – Wura
Best Writer in Movie or TV Series
- @jadeosiberu – The Trade
- @tundeapalowo and Jeffrey Musa David – Kanaani
- Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet and Victor Aghahowa – Diche
- @funkejenifaakindele, @jackenneth_opukeme, @stephboyo and @jemiine – Battle on Buka Street
- @laoyeyinka – King of Thieves
- @ucheateli – Choke
- Sola Dada – Anikulapo
Best Documentary
- Awaiting Trial
- 100 of Us
- Truck Blind Spot
- Green: The Amazons
- Nigeria The Debut
- Way to the Top
- Baby Blues
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Swahili
- Safari
- Barakatatu
- Click Click Bang
- Frida
- Mpiganaji
- Dau
- Mvanmizi
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Yoruba
- Anikulapo
- Ogeere
- Abebi Seranko Seniyan
- Mr Raji
- Morenikeji
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Hausa
- Aisha
- Kwana Casa’in
- Lulu Da Andalu
- Guzama
Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Igbo
- Ifediche
- The Bride Price
- Uhuruchi
- ljeoma
- Ego Mbute
Best Movie Southern Africa
- Silver Lining
- Jewel
- Ke Bona Spoko
Best Movie (East Africa)
- Click Click Bang
- Karamoja – (Uganda)
- Bedroom Chains – (Uganda)
- Baba Twins
- Married to Work
- Dial M for Maya
- Tembele – (Uganda)
- Gacal
- Mvamizi
- Frida
Best Movie West Africa
- Four Four Forty Four
- Anikulapo
- Kanaani
- Obara’ M
- Choke
- Brotherhood
- Red Carpet
Best Original Telenovela
- ltura
- Covenant
- Huba
- Dede
- Prestige – (Uganda)
- Salem
- Mahinga
- Mpali
- Maida
Best Unscripted Original
- Come Play Naija
- Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz
- Judging Matters
- Rock that Aisle Again
- Sankofa
- Kan-See-Me – (Uganda)
- King Bugar
Best Original Comedy Series
- My Flatmates
- The Johnsons
- My Sibling and I
- Co-Habits
- RSM
- Uncle Limbani
- Mussalando
- Njoro wa Uba
- Popi – (Uganda)
- The Return of Original Comedy
Best Original Drama Series
- Unmarried
- Ricordi
- The Rishantes
- To Have and To Hold
- Accra Medics
- Dirty Laundry
- Njila
- Pete
- Junior Drama Club – (Uganda)
- A Infiltrada
- Pazia
Best TV Series
- Crime and Justice
- Diche
- The Plan
- When are we Getting Married
- VISA on Arrival
- Real Housewives of Lagos
- Single Kiasi
- Flawsome
- County 49
- Game On
Best Art Director in Movie or TV Series
- Olugbenga Ogunshina and Joy Kadiri – Brotherhood
- Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije – Crime and Justice
- Wale Adeleke – King of Thieves
- Olatunji Afolayan – Battle on Buka Street
- Olalekan Isiaka – Shanty Town
- Toka Mcbaror – Almajiri
- Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal – Diche
Best Picture Editor in Movie or TV Series
- Martini Akande – Brotherhood
- Holmes Awa and Daniel Tom – Crime and Justice
- Temitope Folarin – Anikulapo
- Adio Solanke – Ile Owo
- Sanjo Adegoke – King of Thieves
- Kimera Paul – Tembele – (Uganda)
- Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma and Oluwaseun Adeosun – Diche
- Steve Sodiya – Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper
- Valentine Chukwuma – Battle on Buka Street
Best Sound Track in Movie or TV Series
- Anikulapo
- Kings of Thieves
- Shanty Town
- Black Mail
- Battle on Buka Street
- Obara’ M
- L.I.F.E
Multichoice Talent Factory
- Leaked
- Revisit
- Stinger
- Cheza
- A Quiet Intruder
- Strings
Best Director
- Obi Emelonye – Black Mail
- Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo
- Babatunde Apalowo – All The Colours of the World Are Between Black and White
- Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods (Uganda)
- Dimeji Ajibola – Shanty Town
- Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele – (Uganda)
- Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo – King of Thieves
- Jade Osiberu – The Trade
- Bolanle Austen-Peters – Man of God
- Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo & James Omokwe – Diche
Best Sound Editor in movie or TV Series
- Shanty Town lle Owo
- Battle on Buka Street
- Black Mail
- Anikulapo
- ljakumo the born again stripper
- Obara’ M
- Bedroom Chains – (Uganda)
- The Set Up 2
- Click Click Bang
