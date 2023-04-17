At a nominations announcement held on Sunday 16th April 2023, the outstanding Actors, Actresses, and Filmmakers, among others were placed in different nomination categories for the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The ninth edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is slated for a two-day event; May 18 – 20, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria. The awards celebrate movie talents from across the continent and Ugandans have a reason to follow them closely this time around.

Several Ugandan films and filmmakers have been nominated in different categories. Below is the full list of nominees and categories from which voters will have to vote the best:

Best Overall Movie

Anikulapo

Battle of Buka Street

Brotherhood

King of Thieves

Four Four Forty Four

Ile Owo

Tembele Mugisha – (Uganda)

Best Online Social Content Creator

@tee_ kuro

@stevechuks.

@isbae_u

@thecuteabiola

@elozonam and @kie_kie_

@kenzy.udosen

@oluwadolarz and Ayobami Alvin

@iamedemvictor

@kie_kie.

@bimboademoye

Best Short Film or Online Video

Teju’s Tale

The Song Maiden

Sixteen Rounds – (Uganda)

Away

Pa Aromire

Convictus

Love Language

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

James Webbo – County 49

Yinka Quadri – Anikulapo

@buccifranklin – The Razz Guy

Taiwo Hassan – Anikulapo

@octhegreatukeje – Brotherhood

@gizavisuals – Gacal

Jeffroberts Walusimbi – Bedroom Chains (Uganda)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series

@ivie_okujaye – On Your Own

@iamtonitones – Brotherhood

@solasobowale – Anikulapo

@theteniola – Love in a Pandemic

@efeirele – Four Four Forty Four

Gina Castel – Kofa

@ms_dsf – Man of God

Best Cinematographer

Yinka Edward

Ekuka Ishaq – (Uganda)

Jonathan Kovel

Loukman Ali – (Uganda)

Charles Oleghe

Idowu Adedapo

Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu & Goke Oyerinde

Idowu Adedapo

Paul Gambit

Best Lighting Designer in Movie or TV Series

Francis Wanyahdeh

Mathew Yusuf

Lanre Omofaiye

Walter Odhiambo

Ismail Adewunmi

Muri Salami

Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere

Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick & David Otuokere

Godwin Lawal

Segun Adeleke

Best Makeup Artist

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo

Maryam Ndukwe & Hakeem Effects Onilogbo

Francisca Otaigbe

Carina SFX

Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni

Feyzo Artistry

Hakeem Effects Onilogbo & Jemila Sedik

Best Costume Designer in a Movie or TV Series

Millicent Jack

Ezugworie Franca

Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga and Juliana Dede

Toyin Ogundeji

Adeola Art-Alade

Bunmi Fashina, Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April

Kingsley Okoye Rex

Best Actor in a Comedy/Drama, Movie or TV Series

Nosa Afolabi – The Razz Guy

Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ – Inside Life

Kunle Idowu – Unintentional

Adokiye Horsfall ‘Romeo_WJ’ – Inside Life

Nkem Owoh – Battle on Buka Street

Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ – Survivors

Charles Etubiebi – Just Friends

Charles Inojie – City Hustler

Chinedu Ikedieze – Aki and Paw Paw Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia) – Inside Life

Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series

Mercy Johnson – Battle on Buka Street

@funkejenifaakindele – Battle on Buka Street

@roselyn_ngissah – Red Carpet

Mercy Johnson – Passport

@bimboademoye – Selina

@datwarrigirl – VISA on Arrival

@iamwacuka – Married to Work

Best Actor in a Drama, Movie or TV Series

@chidimokeme – Shanty Town

@blossomchukwujekwu – The Trade

@kayodekasum – All The Colours of The World Are Between Black and White

@femiadebayosalami – King of Thieves

@octhegreatukeje – Black Mail

@patriqnkaka – Tembele – (Uganda)

@etimeffiong – Kofa

Chimezie Imo – Choke

@tobibakre – Brotherhood

@mofedamijo – Four Four Forty Four

Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series

@bimboademoye – Anikulapo

Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome

Immaculate Oko Kasum – Ile Owo

@officialosas – Man of God

Enado Odigie – Flawsome

Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation

@queennwokoye – Strained

@nseikpeetim – Shanty Town

@iniedo – Shanty Town

@thescarletgomez – Wura

Best Writer in Movie or TV Series

@jadeosiberu – The Trade

@tundeapalowo and Jeffrey Musa David – Kanaani

Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet and Victor Aghahowa – Diche

@funkejenifaakindele, @jackenneth_opukeme, @stephboyo and @jemiine – Battle on Buka Street

@laoyeyinka – King of Thieves

@ucheateli – Choke

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Documentary

Awaiting Trial

100 of Us

Truck Blind Spot

Green: The Amazons

Nigeria The Debut

Way to the Top

Baby Blues

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Swahili

Safari

Barakatatu

Click Click Bang

Frida

Mpiganaji

Dau

Mvanmizi

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Yoruba

Anikulapo

Ogeere

Abebi Seranko Seniyan

Mr Raji

Morenikeji

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Hausa

Aisha

Kwana Casa’in

Lulu Da Andalu

Guzama

Best Indigenous Language Movie or TV Series – Igbo

Ifediche

The Bride Price

Uhuruchi

ljeoma

Ego Mbute

Best Movie Southern Africa

Silver Lining

Jewel

Ke Bona Spoko

Best Movie (East Africa)

Click Click Bang

Karamoja – (Uganda)

Bedroom Chains – (Uganda)

Baba Twins

Married to Work

Dial M for Maya

Tembele – (Uganda)

Gacal

Mvamizi

Frida

Best Movie West Africa

Four Four Forty Four

Anikulapo

Kanaani

Obara’ M

Choke

Brotherhood

Red Carpet

Best Original Telenovela

ltura

Covenant

Huba

Dede

Prestige – (Uganda)

Salem

Mahinga

Mpali

Maida

Best Unscripted Original

Come Play Naija

Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz

Judging Matters

Rock that Aisle Again

Sankofa

Kan-See-Me – (Uganda)

King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series

My Flatmates

The Johnsons

My Sibling and I

Co-Habits

RSM

Uncle Limbani

Mussalando

Njoro wa Uba

Popi – (Uganda)

The Return of Original Comedy

Best Original Drama Series

Unmarried

Ricordi

The Rishantes

To Have and To Hold

Accra Medics

Dirty Laundry

Njila

Pete

Junior Drama Club – (Uganda)

A Infiltrada

Pazia

Best TV Series

Crime and Justice

Diche

The Plan

When are we Getting Married

VISA on Arrival

Real Housewives of Lagos

Single Kiasi

Flawsome

County 49

Game On

Best Art Director in Movie or TV Series

Olugbenga Ogunshina and Joy Kadiri – Brotherhood

Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije – Crime and Justice

Wale Adeleke – King of Thieves

Olatunji Afolayan – Battle on Buka Street

Olalekan Isiaka – Shanty Town

Toka Mcbaror – Almajiri

Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal – Diche

Best Picture Editor in Movie or TV Series

Martini Akande – Brotherhood

Holmes Awa and Daniel Tom – Crime and Justice

Temitope Folarin – Anikulapo

Adio Solanke – Ile Owo

Sanjo Adegoke – King of Thieves

Kimera Paul – Tembele – (Uganda)

Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma and Oluwaseun Adeosun – Diche

Steve Sodiya – Ijakumo The Born Again Stripper

Valentine Chukwuma – Battle on Buka Street

Best Sound Track in Movie or TV Series

Anikulapo

Kings of Thieves

Shanty Town

Black Mail

Battle on Buka Street

Obara’ M

L.I.F.E

Multichoice Talent Factory

Leaked

Revisit

Stinger

Cheza

A Quiet Intruder

Strings

Best Director

Obi Emelonye – Black Mail

Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

Babatunde Apalowo – All The Colours of the World Are Between Black and White

Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods (Uganda)

Dimeji Ajibola – Shanty Town

Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele – (Uganda)

Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo – King of Thieves

Jade Osiberu – The Trade

Bolanle Austen-Peters – Man of God

Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo & James Omokwe – Diche

Best Sound Editor in movie or TV Series

Shanty Town lle Owo

Battle on Buka Street

Black Mail

Anikulapo

ljakumo the born again stripper

Obara’ M

Bedroom Chains – (Uganda)

The Set Up 2

Click Click Bang

The END