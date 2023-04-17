On his list of the Top Five Ugandan Artists, singer Roden Y Kabako snubbed his nemesis Pallaso and mentioned David Lutalo.

Just like the Bebe Cool List, Kabako while speaking to journalists made his own list of the top five artists on Sunday at the Kabaka Birthday Run 2023.

On the former Team No Sleep singer’s list, he listed his friend Sheebah Karungi as the best Ugandan artist at the moment.

“These are the best. I will start with my good friend Sheebah. She is the very first on the list,” Kabako strongly stated.

In the second place, the ‘Number Emu’ singer added Eddy Kenzo and David Lutalo in the third position. King Saha came in fourth position as well.

Kabako then also added himself to the list at number five. When asked why he had snubbed one of the currently most trending artists in the +256, Kabako maintained that it is his opinion.

“Everyone has their own personal opinion, that is mine,” Kabako said. It should be noted that Kabako and Pallaso are not the best of friends and have on several occasions flexed muscles musically and physically.