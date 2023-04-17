In a relatively secretive, private, and lowkey ceremony, Shakib Cham put an engagement ring on Zari Hassan’s finger on Sunday 16th April 2023.

What has been described by several netizens as a Nikkah ceremony was revealed through a series of videos that were shared on Snapchat.

Both Zari and Shakib Cham a.k.a Mwami Lutaaya shared videos of them in a traditional setting whilst wearing Muslim attires.

The two lovers who seem quite intimate are then seen in the company of other Muslim elders before another video of Shakib putting a ring on Zari’s ring finger surfaces.

Neither Zari nor Shakib has come out with details of their supposed engagement but according to sources close to the couple, it was a private engagement ceremony only attended by close family members.

Previously, Zari Hassan has appeared in several wedding settings of sorts but only as a vixen; first for Diamond Platnumz and then for a gospel artist in October 2021.

Zari seems smitten with Shakib and has openly revealed recently that she is ready to have his children. She also has not ruled out marriage with the Ugandan socialite.

